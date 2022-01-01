Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 4 XL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Google Pixel 6 (with Google Tensor) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Delivers 94% higher maximum brightness (851 against 438 nits)
- Shows 29% longer battery life (30:01 vs 23:13 hours)
- Comes with 914 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 3700 mAh
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 514K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 31% higher pixel density (537 vs 411 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|81.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|397 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6 +64%
1033
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6 +16%
2926
2527
|CPU
|187698
|128136
|GPU
|298218
|189753
|Memory
|100887
|66195
|UX
|137683
|126523
|Total score
|728168
|514621
|Stability
|55%
|-
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6466
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10520
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (74th and 182nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4614 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (21 W)
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|08:58 hr
|08:02 hr
|Watching video
|16:38 hr
|09:03 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|04:39 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|81 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
132
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2019
|Release date
|October 2021
|November 2019
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1