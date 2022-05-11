Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 1364 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3046 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (32:23 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 625K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (871 against 787 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1323 and 1044 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 3 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a +11%
871 nits
iPhone 11 Pro
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +1%
83%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1044
iPhone 11 Pro +27%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2850
iPhone 11 Pro +11%
3169
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a +21%
759406
iPhone 11 Pro
625471
CPU 205089 168355
GPU 300481 258575
Memory 112230 84144
UX 143131 120243
Total score 759406 625471
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
6051
iPhone 11 Pro +23%
7465
Stability 54% 73%
Graphics test 36 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 6051 7465
PCMark 3.0 score 9668 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 12:57 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 91 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a +7%
32:23 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a +3%
87.4 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2019
Release date June 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

