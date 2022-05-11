Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

VS
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 441 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3969 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 639K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (881 against 795 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (36:48 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 1056 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a +11%
881 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +1%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1056
iPhone 11 Pro Max +26%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2881
iPhone 11 Pro Max +20%
3461
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a +23%
787869
iPhone 11 Pro Max
639287
CPU 229804 152251
GPU 299774 259958
Memory 114943 105767
UX 142121 117748
Total score 787869 639287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
6058
iPhone 11 Pro Max +23%
7461
Stability 55% 79%
Graphics test 36 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 6058 7461
PCMark 3.0 score 9691 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 91 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +14%
36:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a +2%
87.4 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2019
Release date June 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

User opinions

