Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 1595 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (32:23 vs 29:49 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (871 against 800 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1603 and 1044 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a +9%
871 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
iPhone 12 Pro +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1044
iPhone 12 Pro +54%
1603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2850
iPhone 12 Pro +42%
4033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a +6%
759406
iPhone 12 Pro
718870
CPU 205089 185695
GPU 300481 285023
Memory 112230 118389
UX 143131 131689
Total score 759406 718870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
6051
iPhone 12 Pro +22%
7372
Stability 54% 76%
Graphics test 36 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 6051 7372
PCMark 3.0 score 9668 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 12:40 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 91 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a +9%
32:23 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6a +4%
140
iPhone 12 Pro
135
Video quality
Pixel 6a
111
iPhone 12 Pro +1%
112
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a +2%
130
iPhone 12 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +6%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2020
Release date June 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10 or Pixel 6a
2. Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 6a
3. Galaxy A53 5G or Pixel 6a
4. Pixel 5 or Pixel 6a
5. Pixel 3a or Pixel 6a
6. iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 Pro
7. iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro
8. iPhone XR or iPhone 12 Pro
9. iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12 Pro
10. iPhone 14 or iPhone 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish