Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 723 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 1014 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1014
iPhone 12 Pro Max +57%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2860
iPhone 12 Pro Max +47%
4216
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 185620
GPU - 285974
Memory - 111321
UX - 135642
Total score - 717693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 47 FPS
Graphics score - 7865
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android 15.4
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:04 hr
Watching video - 14:25 hr
Gaming - 07:11 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2020
Release date June 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

