Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Comes with 1719 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2691 mAh
- 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 397K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 15.6% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 18% longer battery life (32:23 vs 27:25 hours)
- Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (869 against 615 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +43%
1341
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +33%
3302
2489
|CPU
|208269
|124988
|GPU
|305908
|147976
|Memory
|110039
|61076
|UX
|144068
|66430
|Total score
|762887
|397243
|Max surface temperature
|41.4 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|55%
|71%
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|6275
|3419
|Web score
|6092
|-
|Video editing
|5676
|-
|Photo editing
|17494
|-
|Data manipulation
|9105
|-
|Writing score
|15469
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14.3 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4410 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:51 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|11:03 hr
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|11:09 hr
|Gaming
|06:15 hr
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|91 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 6a +41%
133
Video quality
Pixel 6a +42%
126
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a +27%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
