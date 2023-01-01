Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus VS Google Pixel 6a Apple iPhone 8 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Comes with 1719 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2691 mAh

Comes with 1719 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2691 mAh 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 397K)

92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 397K) Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Thinner bezels – 15.6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 15.6% more screen real estate Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 18% longer battery life (32:23 vs 27:25 hours)

Shows 18% longer battery life (32:23 vs 27:25 hours) Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (869 against 615 nits)

Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (869 against 615 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 6a Price Apple iPhone 8 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 429 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 67.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 3 ms 32 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 6a +41% 869 nits iPhone 8 Plus 615 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 6a +23% 83% iPhone 8 Plus 67.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14.3 GB 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4410 mAh 2691 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:03 hr 08:56 hr Watching video 16:44 hr 11:09 hr Gaming 06:15 hr 04:25 hr Standby 91 hr 102 hr General battery life Pixel 6a +18% 32:23 hr iPhone 8 Plus 27:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 57 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 6a +41% 133 iPhone 8 Plus 94 Video quality Pixel 6a +42% 126 iPhone 8 Plus 89 Generic camera score Pixel 6a +27% 122 iPhone 8 Plus 96

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 6a +9% 87.4 dB iPhone 8 Plus 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2017 Release date June 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.