Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 1719 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2691 mAh
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 397K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 15.6% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (32:23 vs 27:25 hours)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (869 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 429 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a +41%
869 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +23%
83%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +43%
1341
iPhone 8 Plus
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +33%
3302
iPhone 8 Plus
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a +92%
762887
iPhone 8 Plus
397243
CPU 208269 124988
GPU 305908 147976
Memory 110039 61076
UX 144068 66430
Total score 762887 397243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a +84%
6275
iPhone 8 Plus
3419
Max surface temperature 41.4 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 55% 71%
Graphics test 37 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 6275 3419
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6092 -
Video editing 5676 -
Photo editing 17494 -
Data manipulation 9105 -
Writing score 15469 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14.3 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 91 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a +18%
32:23 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6a +41%
133
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
Pixel 6a +42%
126
iPhone 8 Plus
89
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a +27%
122
iPhone 8 Plus
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 6a +9%
87.4 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2017
Release date June 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus
2. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 8 Plus
3. iPhone 13 vs iPhone 8 Plus
4. iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone 8 Plus
5. Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6a
6. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 6a
7. Nord 2T vs Pixel 6a
8. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Pixel 6a
9. iPhone 11 vs Pixel 6a
10. Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Pixel 6a
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish