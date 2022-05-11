Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 2589 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.6% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1334 and 1016 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 429 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
656 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +27%
83%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1016
iPhone SE (2020) +31%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2865
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
544091
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
552742
CPU - 127846
GPU - 230516
Memory - 88584
UX - 111340
Total score 544091 552742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 41 FPS
Graphics score - 6962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:36 hr
Watching video - 07:32 hr
Gaming - 03:09 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
23:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 April 2020
Release date June 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6a or Apple iPhone 13
2. Google Pixel 6a or Apple iPhone 11
3. Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 Pro
4. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 5
6. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or XS Max
9. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone X
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or Google Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish