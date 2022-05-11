Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Comes with 2589 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.6% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1334 and 1016 points
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2457:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
iPhone SE (2020) +31%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2865
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
3455
|CPU
|-
|127846
|GPU
|-
|230516
|Memory
|-
|88584
|UX
|-
|111340
|Total score
|544091
|552742
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|41 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4410 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:36 hr
|Watching video
|-
|07:32 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2022
|April 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
