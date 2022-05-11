Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 2392 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.6% more screen real estate
  • 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 1015 points
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 429 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone SE (2022)
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +27%
83%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1015
iPhone SE (2022) +70%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2881
iPhone SE (2022) +59%
4588
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 197658
GPU - 298378
Memory - 105062
UX - 128775
Total score - 728340
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

