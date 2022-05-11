Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Comes with 1694 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2716 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 378K)
- Shows 44% longer battery life (32:23 vs 22:33 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (871 against 605 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 9-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|99.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|205089
|124881
|GPU
|300481
|115568
|Memory
|112230
|60636
|UX
|143131
|79405
|Total score
|759406
|378436
|Stability
|54%
|62%
|Graphics test
|36 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|6051
|3553
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9668
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4410 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:51 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:03 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|06:15 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|91 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|June 2022
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
