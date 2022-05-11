Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Apple iPhone XR

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 1468 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 1014 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone XR
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +5%
83%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1014
iPhone XR +10%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +29%
2860
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone XR
492815
CPU - 136583
GPU - 179228
Memory - 77872
UX - 103093
Total score - 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone XR
5261
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5261
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android 15.4
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:16 hr
Watching video - 12:45 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2018
Release date June 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

