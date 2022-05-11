Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Comes with 1752 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 2658 mAh
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (32:23 vs 22:46 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 525K)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (871 against 632 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a +38%
871 nits
iPhone XS
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 848 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1044
iPhone XS +7%
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2850
iPhone XS
2837
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a +44%
759406
iPhone XS
525834
CPU 205089 145514
GPU 300481 197436
Memory 112230 73728
UX 143131 110833
Total score 759406 525834
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a +5%
6051
iPhone XS
5740
Stability 54% 63%
Graphics test 36 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 6051 5740
PCMark 3.0 score 9668 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 07:30 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 09:19 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 91 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a +42%
32:23 hr
iPhone XS
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2018
Release date June 2022 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

