Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Asus Zenfone 8

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Google Pixel 6a
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (821K versus 546K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 1010 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a
n/a
Zenfone 8
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 660
GPU clock 848 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a
1010
Zenfone 8 +11%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a
2869
Zenfone 8 +25%
3589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
546372
Zenfone 8 +50%
821705
CPU - 208013
GPU - 313550
Memory - 145918
UX - 155382
Total score 546372 821705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
n/a
Zenfone 8
5640
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5640
PCMark 3.0 score - 16021
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (188th and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (20% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:46 hr
Watching video - 12:35 hr
Gaming - 03:24 hr
Standby - 77 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
Zenfone 8
23:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 112°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6a +11%
140
Zenfone 8
126
Video quality
Pixel 6a +3%
111
Zenfone 8
108
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a +8%
130
Zenfone 8
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 May 2021
Release date June 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10 and Pixel 6a
2. Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 6a
3. Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6a
4. Pixel 4a and Pixel 6a
5. Pixel 3 and Pixel 6a
6. iPhone 13 and Zenfone 8
7. iPhone 12 and Zenfone 8
8. iPhone 13 mini and Zenfone 8
9. Galaxy S22 Plus and Zenfone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish