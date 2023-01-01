Google Pixel 6a vs Fairphone 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Fairphone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm QCM6490 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Fairphone 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
71
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
58
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
76
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.46 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|459 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|880 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|82.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|10.5 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP55
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Qualcomm QCM6490
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|-
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2170.9 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2859
|CPU
|176343
|-
|GPU
|266794
|-
|Memory
|87532
|-
|UX
|136295
|-
|Total score
|664617
|-
|Max surface temperature
|41.4 °C
|-
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6194
|-
|Web score
|6176
|-
|Video editing
|5805
|-
|Photo editing
|17969
|-
|Data manipulation
|9423
|-
|Writing score
|15433
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4410 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:51 hr
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|10:54 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|91 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|8192 x 6144
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.45
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.64 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|August 2023
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Fairphone 5 is definitely a better buy.
