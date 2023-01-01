Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Fairphone 5 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Fairphone 5

68 out of 100
Google Pixel 6a
VS
76 out of 100
Fairphone 5
Google Pixel 6a
Fairphone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Fairphone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm QCM6490 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Fairphone 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 6a and Fairphone 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
Fairphone 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 459 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 880 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a
870 nits
Fairphone 5
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.5 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP55
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
Fairphone 5
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Fairphone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm QCM6490
Max clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers -
GPU clock 848 MHz -
FLOPS ~2170.9 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
664617
Fairphone 5
n/a
CPU 176343 -
GPU 266794 -
Memory 87532 -
UX 136295 -
Total score 664617 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.4 °C -
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Graphics score 6194 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6176 -
Video editing 5805 -
Photo editing 17969 -
Data manipulation 9423 -
Writing score 15433 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14.3 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4410 mAh 4200 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:54 hr -
Watching video 16:44 hr -
Gaming 06:05 hr -
Standby 91 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 6a
32:11 hr
Fairphone 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.64 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB
Fairphone 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 August 2023
Release date June 2022 September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Fairphone 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6a or Apple iPhone 11
2. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
4. Google Pixel 6a or Motorola Edge 30
5. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
6. Fairphone 5 or Apple iPhone 13
7. Fairphone 5 or Samsung Galaxy S23
8. Fairphone 5 or Google Pixel 7
9. Fairphone 5 or Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский