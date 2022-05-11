Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3430 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 389 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • 22% higher pixel density (522 vs 429 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IPX8
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 630
GPU clock 848 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +161%
1014
Pixel 3 XL
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +72%
2860
Pixel 3 XL
1667
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
336697
CPU - 94959
GPU - 116641
Memory - 44770
UX - 82658
Total score - 336697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
1662
Stability - 94%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1662
PCMark 3.0 score - 8946
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2018
Release date June 2022 November 2018
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

