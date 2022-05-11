Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Pixel 4 XL – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 4 XL

Гугл Пиксель 6а
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4 XL
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 4 XL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (32:23 vs 23:13 hours)
  • Comes with 710 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3700 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 510K)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (871 against 552 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 25% higher pixel density (537 vs 429 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
Pixel 4 XL

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 429 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 81.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 6a +58%
871 nits
Pixel 4 XL
552 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a +2%
83%
Pixel 4 XL
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 4 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 640
GPU clock 848 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +68%
1044
Pixel 4 XL
623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +14%
2850
Pixel 4 XL
2510
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a +49%
759406
Pixel 4 XL
510158
CPU 205089 128136
GPU 300481 189753
Memory 112230 66195
UX 143131 126523
Total score 759406 510158
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a +101%
6051
Pixel 4 XL
3008
Stability 54% 81%
Graphics test 36 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 6051 3008
PCMark 3.0 score 9668 10768
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:51 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 08:02 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 09:03 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 04:39 hr
Standby 91 hr 81 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a +39%
32:23 hr
Pixel 4 XL
23:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a +4%
87.4 dB
Pixel 4 XL
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2019
Release date June 2022 November 2019
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (30.8%)
9 (69.2%)
Total votes: 13

