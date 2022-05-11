Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 6a vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 4a

VS
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 6a (with Google Tensor) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1270 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3140 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 551 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 6a
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 6a
83%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 Adreno 618
GPU clock 848 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 6a +84%
1014
Pixel 4a
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 6a +75%
2860
Pixel 4a
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
316028
CPU - 101186
GPU - 79209
Memory - 59587
UX - 78244
Total score - 316028
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1003
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:45 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 04:05 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 6a
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2022 August 2020
Release date June 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
