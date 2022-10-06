Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (1084 against 622 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (28:42 vs 24:46 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 77 grams less
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1584 and 1048 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +74%
1084 nits
iPhone 12 mini
622 nits

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
88.7%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
iPhone 12 mini +51%
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
iPhone 12 mini +31%
4163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +15%
797870
iPhone 12 mini
693772
CPU 216931 190074
GPU 296692 284641
Memory 134893 94157
UX 152600 126265
Total score 797870 693772
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7687
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 09:46 hr
Gaming 05:32 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 87 hr 78 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro +16%
28:42 hr
iPhone 12 mini
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2020
Release date October 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
6. Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
10. Apple iPhone 12 mini and SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish