Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus VS Google Pixel 7 Pro Apple iPhone 8 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 62 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB

Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh

Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Thinner bezels – 21.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 21.3% more screen real estate 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 397K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 397K) Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 77% higher peak brightness (1087 against 615 nits)

Delivers 77% higher peak brightness (1087 against 615 nits) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 401 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (512 vs 401 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 7 Pro Price Apple iPhone 8 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 5.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 512 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 67.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 4 ms 32 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 7 Pro +77% 1087 nits iPhone 8 Plus 615 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 7 Pro +32% 88.7% iPhone 8 Plus 67.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14 GB 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2691 mAh Charge power 23 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 08:56 hr Watching video 14:51 hr 11:09 hr Gaming 04:48 hr 04:25 hr Standby 76 hr 102 hr General battery life Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr iPhone 8 Plus 27:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 126° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 57 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2320 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 7 Pro +57% 148 iPhone 8 Plus 94 Video quality Pixel 7 Pro +61% 143 iPhone 8 Plus 89 Generic camera score Pixel 7 Pro +53% 147 iPhone 8 Plus 96

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 7 Pro +10% 88.4 dB iPhone 8 Plus 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2017 Release date October 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.