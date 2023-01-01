Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS Google Pixel 7 Pro Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh

Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB

Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB Thinner bezels – 23.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 23.3% more screen real estate Has a 2 inches larger screen size

Has a 2 inches larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)

57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI) Delivers 66% higher peak brightness (1087 against 655 nits)

Delivers 66% higher peak brightness (1087 against 655 nits) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 561K)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 561K) Shows 14% longer battery life (27:19 vs 23:56 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (27:19 vs 23:56 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google Better grip in hands – the body is 9.3 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 9.3 mm narrower Weighs 64 grams less

Weighs 64 grams less 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 1054 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9 PPI 512 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.9% PWM 240 Hz Not detected Response time 4 ms 29 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 7 Pro +66% 1087 nits iPhone SE (2020) 655 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 7 Pro +36% 88.7% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14 GB 8.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh Charge power 23 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:49 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 09:36 hr Watching video 14:51 hr 07:32 hr Gaming 04:48 hr 03:09 hr Standby 76 hr 86 hr General battery life Pixel 7 Pro +14% 27:19 hr iPhone SE (2020) 23:56 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 7 Pro +2% 88.4 dB iPhone SE (2020) 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 April 2020 Release date October 2022 April 2020 SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.