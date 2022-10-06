Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Thinner bezels – 23.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (1084 against 642 nits)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (28:42 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.3 mm narrower
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 1048 points
  • Weighs 68 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 512 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +69%
1084 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +36%
88.7%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
iPhone SE (2022) +64%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
iPhone SE (2022) +45%
4587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
797870
iPhone SE (2022)
711422
CPU 216931 189244
GPU 296692 269834
Memory 134893 129820
UX 152600 127582
Total score 797870 711422
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 49 FPS
Graphics score - 8266
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:40 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:32 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 87 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
28:42 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

