Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 61 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 398K)
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 81% higher peak brightness (1100 against 608 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (27:32 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +81%
1100 nits
iPhone X
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
88.7%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
1066
iPhone X
942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +27%
3198
iPhone X
2519
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +102%
803944
iPhone X
398192
CPU 216931 126108
GPU 296692 122467
Memory 134893 63508
UX 152600 82654
Total score 803944 398192
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 Pro +80%
6409
iPhone X
3552
Stability 68% 62%
Graphics test 38 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 6409 3552
PCMark 3.0 score 11408 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 14:51 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 04:03 hr
Standby 76 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro +22%
27:32 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3472 x 2063
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +47%
148
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +61%
143
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +52%
147
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
88.4 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2017
Release date October 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

