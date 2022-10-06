Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
- Comes with 2342 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2658 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 529K)
- Delivers 72% higher peak brightness (1100 against 640 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 21% longer battery life (27:32 vs 22:46 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Weighs 35 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97%
|98.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
iPhone XS +5%
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
3198
2844
|CPU
|216931
|145514
|GPU
|296692
|197436
|Memory
|134893
|73728
|UX
|152600
|110833
|Total score
|803944
|529085
|Stability
|68%
|63%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|6409
|5735
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11408
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|2:40 hr
|Web browsing
|09:19 hr
|07:30 hr
|Watching video
|14:51 hr
|09:19 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|76 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|126°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
