Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1100 against 830 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
- Shows 33% longer battery life (36:34 vs 27:32 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1125K versus 803K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1066 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
83
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97%
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|672 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
ROG Phone 6 +25%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3198
ROG Phone 6 +25%
3989
|CPU
|216931
|265173
|GPU
|296692
|476559
|Memory
|134893
|188898
|UX
|152600
|185898
|Total score
|803944
|1125441
|Stability
|68%
|90%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|6409
|10364
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11408
|-
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (87th and 8th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|25 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|09:19 hr
|13:50 hr
|Watching video
|14:51 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|76 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|126°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.
