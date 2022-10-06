Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6

VS
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1100 against 830 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (36:34 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1125K versus 803K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1066 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.4:9
PPI 512 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +33%
1100 nits
ROG Phone 6
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
88.7%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
1066
ROG Phone 6 +25%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
3198
ROG Phone 6 +25%
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro
803944
ROG Phone 6 +40%
1125441
CPU 216931 265173
GPU 296692 476559
Memory 134893 188898
UX 152600 185898
Total score 803944 1125441
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 Pro
6409
ROG Phone 6 +62%
10364
Stability 68% 90%
Graphics test 38 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 6409 10364
PCMark 3.0 score 11408 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 14:51 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 76 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr
ROG Phone 6 +33%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 126° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 27.5 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB
ROG Phone 6 +6%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

