Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 4a

Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 317K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1087 against 802 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 69 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 95.3%
PWM 240 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +36%
1087 nits
Pixel 4a
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +6%
88.7%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max clock 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +92%
1054
Pixel 4a
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +93%
3179
Pixel 4a
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +148%
788585
Pixel 4a
317736
CPU 213533 101186
GPU 317412 79209
Memory 110534 59587
UX 149583 78244
Total score 788585 317736
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 Pro +538%
6398
Pixel 4a
1003
Max surface temperature 44.9 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 72% 99%
Graphics test 38 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 6398 1003
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 7 Pro
11476
Pixel 4a
n/a
Web score 9113 -
Video editing 6717 -
Photo editing 18164 -
Data manipulation 10793 -
Writing score 16274 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 23 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 14:51 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 76 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
27:19 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +21%
148
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +46%
143
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +32%
147
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
88.4 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 August 2020
Release date October 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 4 or Pixel 4a
2. Pixel 6a or Pixel 4a
3. Pixel 6 or Pixel 4a
4. Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a
5. Pixel 3 or Pixel 4a
6. iPhone 13 or Pixel 7 Pro
7. Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Pixel 7 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 Plus or Pixel 7 Pro
9. iPhone 14 Plus or Pixel 7 Pro
10. Find X5 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish