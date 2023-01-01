Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 317K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1087 against 802 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 69 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|512 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|95.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +92%
1054
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +93%
3179
1644
|CPU
|213533
|101186
|GPU
|317412
|79209
|Memory
|110534
|59587
|UX
|149583
|78244
|Total score
|788585
|317736
|Max surface temperature
|44.9 °C
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|72%
|99%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|6398
|1003
|Web score
|9113
|-
|Video editing
|6717
|-
|Photo editing
|18164
|-
|Data manipulation
|10793
|-
|Writing score
|16274
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|23 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (23 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|09:10 hr
|08:45 hr
|Watching video
|14:51 hr
|11:16 hr
|Gaming
|04:48 hr
|04:05 hr
|Standby
|76 hr
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|126°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +21%
148
122
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +46%
143
98
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +32%
147
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|August 2020
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1