Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 4a VS Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 4a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 317K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 317K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh

Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1087 against 802 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (1087 against 802 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower Weighs 69 grams less

Weighs 69 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi 443 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 95.3% PWM 240 Hz 255 Hz Response time 4 ms 6.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 7 Pro +36% 1087 nits Pixel 4a 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 7 Pro +6% 88.7% Pixel 4a 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Stock Android Stock Android OS size 14 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh Charge power 23 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 08:45 hr Watching video 14:51 hr 11:16 hr Gaming 04:48 hr 04:05 hr Standby 76 hr 99 hr General battery life Pixel 7 Pro +2% 27:19 hr Pixel 4a 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 126° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 7 Pro +21% 148 Pixel 4a 122 Video quality Pixel 7 Pro +46% 143 Pixel 4a 98 Generic camera score Pixel 7 Pro +32% 147 Pixel 4a 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 7 Pro +3% 88.4 dB Pixel 4a 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced October 2022 August 2020 Release date October 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.