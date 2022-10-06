Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (799K versus 388K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 19% higher pixel density (512 vs 432 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
88.7%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +77%
1063
Pixel 5
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +74%
3136
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +106%
799841
Pixel 5
388986
CPU 216931 102395
GPU 296692 105316
Memory 134893 74762
UX 152600 106676
Total score 799841 388986
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
1084
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
31:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +15%
148
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +34%
143
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +23%
147
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2020
Release date October 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

