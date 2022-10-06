Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 391K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1100 against 866 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (36:56 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +27%
1100 nits
Pixel 5a 5G
866 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
88.7%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +64%
1066
Pixel 5a 5G
651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +62%
3198
Pixel 5a 5G
1976
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +106%
803944
Pixel 5a 5G
391037
CPU 216931 110920
GPU 296692 105925
Memory 134893 69517
UX 152600 101463
Total score 803944 391037
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 Pro +285%
6409
Pixel 5a 5G
1666
Stability 68% 99%
Graphics test 38 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 6409 1666
PCMark 3.0 score 11408 8908
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 13:09 hr
Watching video 14:51 hr 17:31 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 05:46 hr
Standby 76 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +34%
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 August 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

