Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 2128 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (29:08 vs 24:46 hours)
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (983 against 633 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 14% higher pixel density (476 vs 416 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 62 grams less
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 1058 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +55%
983 nits
iPhone 12 mini
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1058
iPhone 12 mini +52%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3312
iPhone 12 mini +26%
4176
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +8%
754428
iPhone 12 mini
697024
CPU 203616 190074
GPU 295372 284641
Memory 108654 94157
UX 142235 126265
Total score 754428 697024
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
6508
iPhone 12 mini +18%
7680
Stability 61% 69%
Graphics test 38 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 6508 7680
PCMark 3.0 score 10598 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 16:16 hr 09:46 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:55 hr
Standby 73 hr 78 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +18%
29:08 hr
iPhone 12 mini
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 +10%
145
iPhone 12 mini
132
Video quality
Pixel 7 +28%
143
iPhone 12 mini
112
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +15%
140
iPhone 12 mini
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
88.3 dB
iPhone 12 mini
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2020
Release date October 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 or Pixel 7
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Pixel 7
3. Pixel 6 or Pixel 7
4. Pixel 6a or Pixel 7
5. Find X5 Pro or Pixel 7
6. iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 12 mini
7. iPhone XS or iPhone 12 mini
8. iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 12 mini
9. Pixel 6a or iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish