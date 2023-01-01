Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Google Pixel 7 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 668 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3687 mAh

Comes with 668 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3687 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (964 against 864 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (964 against 864 nits) Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Shows 22% longer battery life (35:25 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (35:25 vs 29:08 hours) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google 10% higher pixel density (458 vs 416 PPI)

10% higher pixel density (458 vs 416 PPI) 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1042 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 416 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.5% 99.4% PWM 360 Hz 238 Hz Response time 3 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 7 +12% 964 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 7 84.9% iPhone 12 Pro Max +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4355 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 20 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 16:16 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 07:11 hr Standby 73 hr 122 hr General battery life Pixel 7 29:08 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max +22% 35:25 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4290 x 2800 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 7 +5% 145 iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Pixel 7 +27% 143 iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Pixel 7 +8% 140 iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 7 +9% 88.3 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 October 2020 Release date October 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.