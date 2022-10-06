Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Comes with 1949 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2406 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (976 against 851 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 14% higher pixel density (476 vs 416 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
- 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1737 and 1057 points
- Weighs 56 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|416 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|510 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
iPhone 13 mini +64%
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
iPhone 13 mini +42%
4687
|CPU
|216931
|193760
|GPU
|296692
|347737
|Memory
|134893
|108337
|UX
|152600
|131541
|Total score
|801693
|787153
|Stability
|-
|77%
|Graphics test
|-
|53 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8937
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4355 mAh
|2406 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|11:12 hr
|10:48 hr
|Watching video
|15:59 hr
|11:55 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|05:14 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 mini. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.
