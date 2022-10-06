Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3095 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (36:56 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (1055 against 970 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 416 PPI)
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1705 and 1041 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7
970 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +9%
1055 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
iPhone 13 Pro +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1041
iPhone 13 Pro +64%
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3260
iPhone 13 Pro +43%
4673
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +1%
797870
iPhone 13 Pro
791046
CPU 216931 208246
GPU 296692 322246
Memory 134893 131426
UX 152600 135941
Total score 797870 791046
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9524
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 13:06 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 16:46 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 89 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
31:29 hr
iPhone 13 Pro +17%
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

