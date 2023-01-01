Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Google Pixel 7 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Reverse charging feature CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 41% longer battery life (41:09 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 41% longer battery life (41:09 vs 29:08 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google 10% higher pixel density (458 vs 416 PPI)

10% higher pixel density (458 vs 416 PPI) 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1042 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 416 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.5% 99.7% PWM 360 Hz 59 Hz Response time 3 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 7 +21% 964 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 7 84.9% iPhone 14 Plus +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4355 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 20 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 16:16 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 06:12 hr Standby 73 hr 146 hr General battery life Pixel 7 29:08 hr iPhone 14 Plus +41% 41:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 7 +7% 145 iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality Pixel 7 143 iPhone 14 Plus +2% 146 Generic camera score Pixel 7 +5% 140 iPhone 14 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 7 +11% 88.3 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.