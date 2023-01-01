Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 799 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (41:09 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 10% higher pixel density (458 vs 416 PPI)
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1042 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 99.7%
PWM 360 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 3 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +21%
964 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
iPhone 14 Plus +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2850 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1042
iPhone 14 Plus +64%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3261
iPhone 14 Plus +39%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7
748242
iPhone 14 Plus +6%
794381
CPU 203616 197630
GPU 295372 331488
Memory 108654 134708
UX 142235 134652
Total score 748242 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
6523
iPhone 14 Plus +46%
9492
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C 44 °C
Stability 69% 75%
Graphics test 39 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 6523 9492
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7506 -
Video editing 6176 -
Photo editing 17801 -
Data manipulation 10086 -
Writing score 15649 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 16:16 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 73 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
29:08 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +41%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 +7%
145
iPhone 14 Plus
135
Video quality
Pixel 7
143
iPhone 14 Plus +2%
146
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +5%
140
iPhone 14 Plus
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7 +11%
88.3 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Google Pixel 7
3. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 7
4. Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 7
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 7
6. Apple iPhone 13 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
10. Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish