Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 74 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
- Comes with 2395 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 1960 mAh
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 291K)
- Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 33% longer battery life (29:08 vs 21:51 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (983 against 658 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Weighs 59 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|416 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|65.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|100%
|PWM
|360 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|203616
|91046
|GPU
|295372
|93318
|Memory
|108654
|44851
|UX
|142235
|61454
|Total score
|754428
|291820
|Stability
|61%
|62%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|6508
|2581
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10598
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4355 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|No (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:35 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|07:29 hr
|Watching video
|16:16 hr
|08:03 hr
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|03:08 hr
|Standby
|73 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2016
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
