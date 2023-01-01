Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 62 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1664 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2691 mAh
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 397K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (964 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 5-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 416 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 99.9%
PWM 360 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +57%
964 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +26%
84.9%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2850 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +11%
1042
iPhone 8 Plus
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +31%
3261
iPhone 8 Plus
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +88%
748242
iPhone 8 Plus
397243
CPU 203616 124988
GPU 295372 147976
Memory 108654 61076
UX 142235 66430
Total score 748242 397243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 +91%
6523
iPhone 8 Plus
3419
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 69% 71%
Graphics test 39 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 6523 3419
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7506 -
Video editing 6176 -
Photo editing 17801 -
Data manipulation 10086 -
Writing score 15649 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 16:16 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 73 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +6%
29:08 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 +54%
145
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
Pixel 7 +61%
143
iPhone 8 Plus
89
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +46%
140
iPhone 8 Plus
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7 +10%
88.3 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2017
Release date October 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

