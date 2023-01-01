Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 62 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1664 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2691 mAh
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 397K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (964 against 615 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 5-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|416 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|360 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +11%
1042
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +31%
3261
2489
|CPU
|203616
|124988
|GPU
|295372
|147976
|Memory
|108654
|61076
|UX
|142235
|66430
|Total score
|748242
|397243
|Max surface temperature
|45.8 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|69%
|71%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|6523
|3419
|Web score
|7506
|-
|Video editing
|6176
|-
|Photo editing
|17801
|-
|Data manipulation
|10086
|-
|Writing score
|15649
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4355 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|16:16 hr
|11:09 hr
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|73 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 7 +54%
145
Video quality
Pixel 7 +61%
143
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +46%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
