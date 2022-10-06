Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 2534 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 19.5% more screen real estate
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (29:08 vs 23:56 hours)
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (983 against 660 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1353 and 1058 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 416 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 99.9%
PWM 360 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +49%
983 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
660 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +30%
84.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1058
iPhone SE (2020) +28%
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3312
iPhone SE (2020) +5%
3479
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +33%
754428
iPhone SE (2020)
566140
CPU 203616 140999
GPU 295372 221156
Memory 108654 86770
UX 142235 113507
Total score 754428 566140
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
6508
iPhone SE (2020) +7%
6940
Stability 61% 68%
Graphics test 38 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 6508 6940
PCMark 3.0 score 10598 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:36 hr
Watching video 16:16 hr 07:32 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 73 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +22%
29:08 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
23:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 +41%
145
iPhone SE (2020)
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +39%
140
iPhone SE (2020)
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 +2%
88.3 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 April 2020
Release date October 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 vs Pixel 7
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Pixel 7
3. Pixel 6 vs Pixel 7
4. Pixel 6a vs Pixel 7
5. Find X5 Pro vs Pixel 7
6. iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020)
7. iPhone XS vs iPhone SE (2020)
8. iPhone X vs iPhone SE (2020)
9. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone SE (2020)
10. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish