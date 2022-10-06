Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1413 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2942 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 507K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (983 against 646 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (33:02 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 100%
PWM 360 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +52%
983 nits
iPhone XR
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +7%
84.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1058
iPhone XR +6%
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +49%
3312
iPhone XR
2222
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +49%
754428
iPhone XR
507758
CPU 203616 142301
GPU 295372 188718
Memory 108654 70367
UX 142235 104916
Total score 754428 507758
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 +24%
6508
iPhone XR
5242
Stability 61% 68%
Graphics test 38 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 6508 5242
PCMark 3.0 score 10598 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 16:16 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 73 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
29:08 hr
iPhone XR +13%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2316
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 +41%
145
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Pixel 7 +49%
143
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +39%
140
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 +1%
88.3 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2018
Release date October 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

