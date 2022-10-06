Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone XS

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Google Pixel 7
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 1697 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2658 mAh
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (31:29 vs 22:46 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 525K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (970 against 632 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 10% higher pixel density (458 vs 416 PPI)
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +53%
970 nits
iPhone XS
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +2%
84.9%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1041
iPhone XS +7%
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +15%
3260
iPhone XS
2837
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +52%
797870
iPhone XS
525834
CPU 216931 145514
GPU 296692 197436
Memory 134893 73728
UX 152600 110833
Total score 797870 525834
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone XS
5740
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5740
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 07:30 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 09:19 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 89 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +38%
31:29 hr
iPhone XS
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2316
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2018
Release date October 2022 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 6 Pro
3. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S22
4. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 5
5. Google Pixel 7 or Apple iPhone 14
6. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 12
10. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish