Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.