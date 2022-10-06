Google Pixel 7 vs Asus Zenfone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Shows 36% longer battery life (31:29 vs 23:13 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Comes with 355 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (976 against 806 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|416 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|495 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|-
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|216931
|210328
|GPU
|296692
|314992
|Memory
|134893
|135761
|UX
|152600
|164712
|Total score
|801693
|848524
|Stability
|-
|58%
|Graphics test
|-
|33 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5641
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|15989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (83rd and 54th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|ZenUI 8
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4355 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|11:12 hr
|06:46 hr
|Watching video
|15:59 hr
|12:35 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|03:24 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|77 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|May 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.
