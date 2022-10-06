Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Asus Zenfone 8

Гугл Пиксель 7
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Google Pixel 7
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (31:29 vs 23:13 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 355 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (976 against 806 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 416 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +21%
976 nits
Zenfone 8
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +2%
84.9%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1057
Zenfone 8 +6%
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3304
Zenfone 8 +10%
3632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7
801693
Zenfone 8 +6%
848524
CPU 216931 210328
GPU 296692 314992
Memory 134893 135761
UX 152600 164712
Total score 801693 848524
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 8
5641
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5641
PCMark 3.0 score - 15989
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 06:46 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 12:35 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 03:24 hr
Standby 89 hr 77 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +36%
31:29 hr
Zenfone 8
23:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 8
126
Video quality
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 8
108
Generic camera score
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 8
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 May 2021
Release date October 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 7 and Galaxy S21
2. Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Pro
3. Pixel 7 and Galaxy S22
4. Pixel 7 and Pixel 5
5. Pixel 7 and iPhone 14
6. Zenfone 8 and Galaxy S21
7. Zenfone 8 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. Zenfone 8 and 9 Pro
9. Zenfone 8 and Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish