Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Fairphone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm QCM6490 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Handles wireless charging up to 20W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Fairphone 5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • 10% higher pixel density (459 vs 416 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 7 and Fairphone 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Fairphone 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 416 ppi 459 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 880 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7
969 nits
Fairphone 5
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 10.5 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP55
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +3%
84.9%
Fairphone 5
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Fairphone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm QCM6490
Max clock 2850 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers -
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~1142.4 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7
1048
Fairphone 5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7
3268
Fairphone 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7
746399
Fairphone 5
n/a
CPU 203616 -
GPU 295372 -
Memory 108654 -
UX 142235 -
Total score 746399 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
6523
Fairphone 5
n/a
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C -
Stability 71% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6523 -
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 7
10669
Fairphone 5
n/a
Web score 7592 -
Video editing 6231 -
Photo editing 18283 -
Data manipulation 10204 -
Writing score 15570 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4355 mAh 4200 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr -
Watching video 16:16 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 73 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 7
29:08 hr
Fairphone 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.45
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.64 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7
88.3 dB
Fairphone 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 August 2023
Release date October 2022 September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Fairphone 5. But if the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

