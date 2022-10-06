Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 217K)
  • Comes with 1355 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7
983 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +13%
84.9%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 615
GPU clock - 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +196%
1058
Pixel 3a
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +136%
3312
Pixel 3a
1405
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +248%
754428
Pixel 3a
217026
CPU 203616 67159
GPU 295372 47156
Memory 108654 42864
UX 142235 59518
Total score 754428 217026
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 +879%
6508
Pixel 3a
665
Stability 61% 99%
Graphics test 38 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 6508 665
PCMark 3.0 score 10598 7268
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr -
Watching video 16:16 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 73 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 7
29:08 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7
145
Pixel 3a
n/a
Video quality
Pixel 7
143
Pixel 3a
n/a
Generic camera score
Pixel 7
140
Pixel 3a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 11
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
88.3 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2019
Release date October 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

