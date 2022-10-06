Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Comes with 1555 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (31:29 vs 18:36 hours)
  • Delivers 122% higher peak brightness (970 against 437 nits)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 485K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 416 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +122%
970 nits
Pixel 4
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +6%
84.9%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 640
GPU clock - 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +68%
1041
Pixel 4
619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +33%
3260
Pixel 4
2447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +64%
797870
Pixel 4
485206
CPU 216931 129834
GPU 296692 182353
Memory 134893 67946
UX 152600 107998
Total score 797870 485206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4
3041
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Graphics score - 3041
PCMark 3.0 score - 10727
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 06:04 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 08:41 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 89 hr 62 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +69%
31:29 hr
Pixel 4
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4
101
Generic camera score
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2019
Release date October 2022 November 2019
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

