Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.