Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 319K)
  • Comes with 1215 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3140 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (29:08 vs 26:51 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (983 against 810 nits)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 95.3%
PWM 360 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +21%
983 nits
Pixel 4a
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +2%
84.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +90%
1058
Pixel 4a
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +100%
3312
Pixel 4a
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +136%
754428
Pixel 4a
319984
CPU 203616 101186
GPU 295372 79209
Memory 108654 59587
UX 142235 78244
Total score 754428 319984
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 +549%
6508
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability 61% 99%
Graphics test 38 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 6508 1003
PCMark 3.0 score 10598 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 16:16 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 73 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 +9%
29:08 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 +19%
145
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Pixel 7 +46%
143
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 +26%
140
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 +3%
88.3 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 August 2020
Release date October 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

