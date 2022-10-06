Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 369K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (970 against 691 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4355 vs 3885 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +40%
970 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
691 nits

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 +1%
84.9%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +79%
1041
Pixel 4a 5G
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +85%
3260
Pixel 4a 5G
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +116%
797870
Pixel 4a 5G
369009
CPU 216931 110393
GPU 296692 94787
Memory 134893 69352
UX 152600 97659
Total score 797870 369009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1104
Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr -
Watching video 15:59 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
Pixel 7
31:29 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 107°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 September 2020
Release date October 2022 November 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

