Google Pixel 7 vs 5a 5G

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 386K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (970 against 856 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (36:56 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Comes with 325 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4355 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 416 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 +13%
970 nits
Pixel 5a 5G
856 nits

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7
84.9%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 +61%
1041
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 +67%
3260
Pixel 5a 5G
1957
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 +106%
797870
Pixel 5a 5G
386786
CPU 216931 110920
GPU 296692 105925
Memory 134893 69517
UX 152600 101463
Total score 797870 386786
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
1666
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1666
PCMark 3.0 score - 8912
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4355 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 13:09 hr
Watching video 15:59 hr 17:31 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:46 hr
Standby 89 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7
31:29 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +17%
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 August 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
