Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Comes with 1290 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 3095 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (36:56 vs 29:33 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1697 and 1043 points

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone 13 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7a
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.8%
PWM 218 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 2 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7a
1061 nits
iPhone 13 Pro
1057 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7a
81.8%
iPhone 13 Pro +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2850 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7a
1043
iPhone 13 Pro +63%
1697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7a
3175
iPhone 13 Pro +46%
4644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7a
736136
iPhone 13 Pro +9%
800605
CPU 186320 216330
GPU 295964 328877
Memory 115569 122242
UX 139389 133383
Total score 736136 800605
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7a
6343
iPhone 13 Pro +50%
9492
Max surface temperature 50.8 °C 39.4 °C
Stability 65% 79%
Graphics test 37 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 6343 9492
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7660 -
Video editing 6392 -
Photo editing 19557 -
Data manipulation 10215 -
Writing score 15246 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Capacity 4385 mAh 3095 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 36 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:57 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr 13:06 hr
Watching video 15:28 hr 16:46 hr
Gaming 05:16 hr 05:50 hr
Standby 73 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr
iPhone 13 Pro +25%
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7a
138
iPhone 13 Pro +4%
144
Video quality
Pixel 7a +12%
133
iPhone 13 Pro
119
Generic camera score
Pixel 7a
133
iPhone 13 Pro +3%
137

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7a
90.4 dB
iPhone 13 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2021
Release date May 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
