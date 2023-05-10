Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7a vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone X

71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
VS
54 out of 100
Apple iPhone X
Google Pixel 7a
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 69 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1669 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 2716 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 376K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone X crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7a
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7a
81.8%
iPhone X +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2850 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7a +104%
768394
iPhone X
376769
CPU - 124881
GPU - 115568
Memory - 60636
UX - 79405
Total score 768394 376769
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
3532
Max surface temperature - 45.7 °C
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3532
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 4385 mAh 2716 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:08 hr
Watching video - 09:17 hr
Gaming - 04:04 hr
Standby - 84 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3472 x 2063
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2017
Release date May 2023 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6 or Apple iPhone X
2. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone X
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Apple iPhone X
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Apple iPhone X
5. Apple iPhone 12 mini or Apple iPhone X
6. Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7a
7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Google Pixel 7a
8. Google Pixel 6a or Google Pixel 7a
9. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google Pixel 7a
10. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Google Pixel 7a
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский