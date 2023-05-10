Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 57 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone XR crucial features

