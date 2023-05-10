Google Pixel 7a vs 4a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 370K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Handles wireless charging up to 18W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 3885 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Weighs 25.5 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63*
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
65*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1770
|CPU
|-
|110393
|GPU
|-
|94787
|Memory
|-
|69352
|UX
|-
|97659
|Total score
|768394
|370203
|Stability
|-
|89%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1104
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4385 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (18 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2020
|Release date
|May 2023
|November 2020
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.
