Google Pixel 7a vs 4a 5G

71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
VS
55 out of 100
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 370K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 18W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 3885 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 7a and 4a 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7a
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
693 nits

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7a
81.8%
Pixel 4a 5G +3%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7a +108%
768394
Pixel 4a 5G
370203
CPU - 110393
GPU - 94787
Memory - 69352
UX - 97659
Total score 768394 370203
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1104
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4385 mAh 3885 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (18 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7a
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2020
Release date May 2023 November 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
