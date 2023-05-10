Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Google Pixel Fold (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 35% higher pixel density (512 vs 378 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 63.1 mm narrower
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 71 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel Fold
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1840 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 378 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel Fold
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1088 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 139.7 mm (5.5 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 5.8 mm (0.23 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 283 g (9.98 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel Fold
82.7%
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel Fold +4%
1096
Pixel 7 Pro
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel Fold +3%
3293
Pixel 7 Pro
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel Fold
761038
Pixel 7 Pro +4%
789237
CPU - 213533
GPU - 317412
Memory - 110534
UX - 149583
Total score 761038 789237
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.9 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6393
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9113
Video editing - 6731
Photo editing - 18371
Data manipulation - 10813
Writing score - 16272
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4821 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:10 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Pixel Fold
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 121° 126°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel Fold
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 October 2022
Release date June 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel Fold.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
