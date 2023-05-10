Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Google Pixel Fold (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 35% higher pixel density (512 vs 378 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 63.1 mm narrower
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 71 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
81
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
66
68
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
88*
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1840 x 2208 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|19.5:9
|PPI
|378 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|283 g (9.98 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel Fold +4%
1096
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel Fold +3%
3293
3183
|CPU
|-
|213533
|GPU
|-
|317412
|Memory
|-
|110534
|UX
|-
|149583
|Total score
|761038
|789237
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|71%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6393
|Web score
|-
|9113
|Video editing
|-
|6731
|Photo editing
|-
|18371
|Data manipulation
|-
|10813
|Writing score
|-
|16272
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (154th and 135th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4821 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|-
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|121°
|126°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel Fold.
