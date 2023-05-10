Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Google Pixel Fold (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Comes with 436 mAh larger battery capacity: 4821 vs 4385 mAh
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 66.8 mm narrower
- 13% higher pixel density (429 vs 378 PPI)
- Weighs 89.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
66
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
88*
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1840 x 2208 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|378 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1200 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|283 g (9.98 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2850 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (155th and 148th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4821 mAh
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|121°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel Fold. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.
