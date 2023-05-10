Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7a

76 out of 100
Google Pixel Fold
VS
71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel Fold
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Google Pixel Fold (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 436 mAh larger battery capacity: 4821 vs 4385 mAh
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 66.8 mm narrower
  • 13% higher pixel density (429 vs 378 PPI)
  • Weighs 89.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel Fold
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1840 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 378 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 139.7 mm (5.5 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 5.8 mm (0.23 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 283 g (9.98 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel Fold +1%
82.7%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel Fold
1096
Pixel 7a
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel Fold
3293
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel Fold
761038
Pixel 7a +1%
768394
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (155th and 148th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4821 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 121° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel Fold. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7a
2. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a
3. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7a
4. Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 7a
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 7a
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Google Pixel Fold
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Google Pixel Fold
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold
10. Oppo Find N2 and Google Pixel Fold
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский